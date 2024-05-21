‘She hasn’t...': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s London video sparks pregnancy rumours, here is why

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have recently been spotted enjoying a holiday in London, and a video circulating on social media has sparked widespread speculation.

The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7OUXCVaL9E — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) May 20, 2024

The video, posted on the platform X, shows the couple strolling down Baker Street, dressed in their winter attire for the chilly weather. Vicky is seen walking protectively by katrina’s side, which has led to rumours about a possible pregnancy.

The video, captioned, ‘The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday,” has garnered significant attention. Many users on Reddit have expressed concern over the invasion of the couple’s privacy. One user commented, ‘This feels highly invasive. If she is indeed pregnant then, there must be some reason that they haven’t disclosed the news yet. Btw, how long has Katrina not been clicked? Feel like I saw her last month only.’ Another added, ‘I feel bad for this video being posted on social media. It’s a massive violation of their privacy, esp when it comes to a potential pregnancy. They should be able to have their time alone and choose when to share any news.’

Despite the privacy concerns, the speculation has continued to grow. A social media user noted that Katrina has been less active on social media and has not attended public events recently. One detailed on reddit pointed out, ‘I’m gonna go out on a limb and speculate here that she is pregnant. 1. On Vicky’s birthday this year it was the first time she didn’t post a pic of them together and only him. 2. She hasn’t posted anything, or attended any events, shoots in a long time. 3. There is no reason Vicky-Katrina would miss the voting just because they are ‘vacationing’ We won’t get any announcements though cause its Vickat so expect announcement only after the baby is born. Whatever the truth is, I wish them all the happiness in the world. They really are just’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 36th birthday in London on May 16, with Katrina Kaif sharing a series of photos on Instagram. The pictures showed Vicky in a white T-shirt, seated by a window, and later at a table with a birthday cake. Katrina’s caption for the post was simple, using only white heart and cake emojis.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #England #Instagram #Katrina Kaif #London #Social Media #Vicky Kaushal