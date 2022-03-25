She is the cutest Bachchan, that's what Internet is saying; this unseen picture of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan from school is going to take you by surprise

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

Abhishek Bachchanand Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s new pictures are taking the internet by storm. In the picture, the star kid can been seen at her school. Standing with her schoolmates in an outdoor setting, it looks like the students are amidst Republic Day celebrations. The picture too was posted online by a fan club on January 26.

The picture is shared on Instagram by a fan account dedicated to Aaradhya. Standing in a lawn in front of her school auditorium, Aaradhya and her schoolmates are wearing school uniform and have covered their faces with masks. On the wall in the background are pictures decorated from the school’s past celebrations. The caption of the post reads, “Happy Republic Day.”

Check out the photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaradhya_Bachchan_14 (@aa_radhya_bachchan_17)

Appreciating her sincerity, a fan wrote, “She is so sincere student.” A fan commented, “She is looking no 1 among others,” he added, “Not because she is bachan. Just if we compare her among. Her wearing and body language is superb among other.” One user said, “She is so cute.”

A student of Class 5, Aaradhya studies at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. Recently, a video where Aaradhya was praising the Hindi language had gone viral. Several fans praised her for carrying forward the family legacy and the post had Abhishek Bachchan reacting to it.

#aaradhya bachchan #abhishek bachchan #aishwarya rai bachchan