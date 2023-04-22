Sheehan Kapahi takes football training for his role in Wagle Ki Duniya

Child actor Sheehan Kapahi, who plays Atharva Wagle in the show Wagle Ki Duniya, is training for football in-between the shots for the upcoming episodes. The 13-year-old actor said, “I’m a huge football fan. I’m always dribbling the ball around my society. So, when I was told we had to shoot a football match, I was delighted. We had a coach come in who would train us.”
“I tend to get too excited sometimes, so in the middle of practice, I kicked a pole instead of the ball. After consistent pain, my mom took me to the doctor; it was a fracture,” he added.
