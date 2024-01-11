Sheela Sharma talks about her love for television

IANS

On the rising demand of OTT projects, senior actress Sheela Sharma, who is known for her work in shows like Mahabharat and Junoon, says she thinks television is still in demand, and it is no less than any other medium.

The TV industry is going through a transition phase for the last few years due to stiff competition given by OTT platforms.

Sheela, who portrayed Devaki in the 1988 BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, says that TV as a medium is still close to audiences and it touches and reaches every household in rural and urban areas.

“OTT platforms are coming up with really good concepts. Their budget is also good and everything is nice about it. But TV would never stop. There are so many shows which people are hooked to. There are shows which have been going on for so many years with good ratings and that proves TV is still in demand. I love television and it’s no less than any other medium,” she says.

Sheela is currently seen portraying the character of Dadi in Rabb Se Hai Dua.

Talking about her role, she says, “My character Dadi is very interesting. Being the head of the family, she has a say in everything happening in the house. I feel very happy about it. In my personal life I have not become a Dadi, but in the show she is a very happening Dadi, just the way I am. So, it makes me feel happy.”