Sheetal Ranjhakar shoots in Ujjain

Sheetal Ranjhakar, who plays the role of Nandini in Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhavn Mein Season 2, finds this show quite challenging. She says, “In Ujjain, where we were shooting for the show, I had to jump from a bridge. I was not scared of water but of height. I was harnessed most of the time, but when solo drones were taking the shots, I was not harnessed and I had to stand just for that drone shot.”

Sheetal continues, “It was very scary because it was so windy. But once it was done, I came down and everybody was shouting and clapping for me, including the crowd and I was very happy. My director was happy. I will always remember this.” Further sharing details of her role, Sheetal adds, “Nandini is a happy soul and very pampered. She feels very proud that she belongs to the Raibahadur family. She is very active on social media, unlike Sheetal. I relate to Nandini many times but the only time I could not relate to her was when we were shooting that blackmailing scene. In fact in real life, I am not scared and I know how to deal with such people.”