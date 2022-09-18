Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma share a strong bond off screen

Winning our hearts with their chemistry in Sony SAB’S Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul, Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma, always leave us wanting more. While the onscreen romance between Alibaba and Mariam is all set to bloom as the universe conspires to bring them closer, Sheezan and Tunisha’s undeniable off-screen chemistry is taking over the spotlight. Tunisha says, “When I saw Sheezan during the mock shoot for the first time, I knew that there was no one else who could possibly play the role of Ali. Sheezan is my Ali, my favourite actor to work with.” Fondly discussing his reel and real relationship with Tunisha, Sheezan says, “We have shared an unbreakable bond since the first time we met. Tunisha is such a humble person, and I’m ecstatic that she is my co-star. Even the chemistry between Mariam and Ali will be so pure that it’s a different world altogether when they’re together – which, might I say, is not much different from how we are when we’re hanging out outside the shoot.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos
No objectionable videos found with the accused so far: Mohal...
Those who posted objectionable videos of Chandigarh University girl students will get strictest punishment, says Kejriwal
Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains aske...
No complete pullback for now
Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...
Searches carried out after suspected drone sighting along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Suspected drone activity was reported from Sarthi Kalan, Der...