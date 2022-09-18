Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma share a strong bond off screen

Winning our hearts with their chemistry in Sony SAB’S Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul, Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma, always leave us wanting more. While the onscreen romance between Alibaba and Mariam is all set to bloom as the universe conspires to bring them closer, Sheezan and Tunisha’s undeniable off-screen chemistry is taking over the spotlight. Tunisha says, “When I saw Sheezan during the mock shoot for the first time, I knew that there was no one else who could possibly play the role of Ali. Sheezan is my Ali, my favourite actor to work with.” Fondly discussing his reel and real relationship with Tunisha, Sheezan says, “We have shared an unbreakable bond since the first time we met. Tunisha is such a humble person, and I’m ecstatic that she is my co-star. Even the chemistry between Mariam and Ali will be so pure that it’s a different world altogether when they’re together – which, might I say, is not much different from how we are when we’re hanging out outside the shoot.”