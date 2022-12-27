Sheezan Khan breaks down on hearing about Tunisha Sharma’s funeral; his mother, sister attend actress’ last rites

IANS

Mumbai, December 27

Sheezan Khan, who is said to be changing his statements during police interrogation about Tunisha Sharma’s suicide, broke down in front of a woman police officer after he was informed about her last rites and funeral. For the first time, he got emotional.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the show ‘Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’. She was said to be in relationship with Sheezan, her co-actor. On the basis of a complaint filed by her mother, he has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC and is being questioned.

He is giving different reasons for the break-up, namely, that his family members were against the relationship and also because of the age gap and his religion being different.

Tunisha's uncle, however, has claimed that Sheezan was having parallel relationships with other women. A source said he was also not loyal to his previous girlfriend.

After knowing that he was cheating on her, Tunisha, according to her family, became depressed and her mother has accused Sheezan of being the cause of the extreme step taken by her daughter.

Meanwhile, fans, family and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to the 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Celebrities including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang others attended Tunisha's funeral.

Tunisha's co-star Sheezan Khan's mother and sister also came to the cremation ground to pay their last respects.

