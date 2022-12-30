 Sheezan Khan slapped my daughter when she checked his phone and found he was cheating on her, alleges Tunisha Sharma's mother : The Tribune India

Sheezan Khan slapped my daughter when she checked his phone and found he was cheating on her, alleges Tunisha Sharma's mother

Vanita Sharma says I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished

Sheezan Khan slapped my daughter when she checked his phone and found he was cheating on her, alleges Tunisha Sharma's mother

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24.



ANI

Mumbai, December 30

Deceased TV actor Tunisha Sharma's mother--Vanita Sharma--on Friday vowed to bring accused Sheezan Khan to justice as she clarified her daughter was only ailing from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and no other disease.

"She had no other disease but OCD, she was very much conscious about cleanliness," Vanita Sharma said addressing the media in Mumbai, and added that she will not sit quietly until the accused, Sheezan Khan, is punished.

Tunisha was found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

If reports are to be believed, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days prior to her death, after dating for a while.

The deceased actor's mother had claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha.

Vanita Sharma also said that Tunisha was very much involved with Sheezan's family, including his mother and sisters.

"I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished," she said as she sought support from the justice system.

"Tunisha once checked his (Sheezan Khan) phone and found that he was cheating on her. On confronting Sheezan, he slapped her in his room at the set and said that she could do whatever she wanted," Vanita told the media in her first meeting with the press days after Tunisha was found dead.

He even told her that he has no relation with her now (tumhe jo karna hai kar lo, mera tumse koi rishta nahi hai), Vanita Sharma said mentioning that "immature Tunisha" also used to send him expensive gifts.

Vanita said that when she herself confronted Sheezan to enquire why he cheated on her daughter, the 28-year-old replied in the same tone and said that "they can do whatever they want".

"I am sorry aunty. I cannot do anything. Do whatever you want," Tunisha's mother quoted the accused, Sheezan, as saying. Vanita had visited her daughter's set a day before the tragedy.

On being asked about the late actor's behavioural changes, her mother alleged that Sheezan also forced her to follow Islam, and this was despite the fact he was already involved with another girl.

Vanita said and Sheezan asked Tunisha to adopt their (Islamic) teachings. She had also started calling his mother 'amma', she recalled.

Reiterating Tunisha's involvement in his family, Vanita further said that Sheezan's sister took Tunisha for a "tattoo" session and his mother also encouraged her to get a dog despite her (Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma) disliking both.

Addressing the media persons, she said that Tunisha had told her about Sheezan's consumption of drugs on the set of the show.

"Tunisha was a very sensitive girl. She had told me 'Amma disturbs me a lot by talking about his ex-girlfriend', whose chats Tunisha read on Sheezan's phone," Vanita said alleging that there was also some delay in taking her to the hospital after she was found hanging on the sets of the show.

In the alleged death case of Tunisha Sharma, the Waliv Police of Maharashtra has recorded the statements of 25 people and is likely to produce accused Sheezan Khan to the Vasai court on Wednesday as the tenure of his police custody ends.

The police will produce Sheezan in court for the third time and would also seek an extension of his custody for three more days as they have unlocked Tunisha's phone and will seek remand on the basis of chats and data recovered.

#Sheezan Khan #Tunisha Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar

2
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand

3
Brand Connect

AUTHENTIC Trisha Yearwood Keto Gummies- Shocking Reviews, Fact And Benefits of Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies.

4
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident

5
Sports

Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G

6
Trending

CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider

7
Sports

Pele, Brazil's mighty king of beautiful game,' has died

8
World

Pakistan should take care of its minorities: India on reports of Hindu woman's beheading

9
Nation

CBI arrests Jaipur-based Defence Accounts Service officer in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

10
Nation

TMC-BJP slugfest over cancellation of singer Arijit Singh's concert

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar

His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured after his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand

Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee

Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 polls: Kamal Nath

Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath

Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...

CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider

CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider

Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet

Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand DG

Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G

Pant was on his way home in Roorkee


Cities

View All

Minority panel member gets ~50L extortion calls

Minority panel member gets Rs 50L extortion calls

Under-construction flyovers a threat to motorists

Despite shortcomings, pandemic proved an opportunity to revamp city’s healthcare

Year of hope & change

Harinder takes over as BJP urban president

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Winter’s first drizzle in city, more likely today

4-hour traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve

Health Dept proposes 24x7 teleconsultation hub in Chandigarh

Only 56% in 12-17 age group vaccinated in Panchkula dist

GRAP Stage-3 kicks in, non-essential construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

GRAP Stage-3 kicks in, non-essential construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Delhi’s minimum temperature in double digits, relief to end soon

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Delhi Police seize 5 kg opium being smuggled to Punjab for New Year party

AAP mayor candidate, Manish Sisodia visit landfill site

City in cold grip as temp dips further after rain

Jalandhar in cold grip as temp dips further after rain

At Rurka Kalan, 'Dhiyan Di Lohri' now movement to promote gender equality

Left bodies march for Latifpura residents

Nawanshahr residents planning Zira-like stir?

DAV National Sports for Girls begin

Fire breaks out in multi-storey shawl store at Ludhiana’s Mochpura Bazaar

Fire breaks out at multi-storey shawl store in Ludhiana

Migrants give ‘distant’ Raen Baseras a miss

Encroachments removed from Field Ganj

No fresh case of virus in dist

A distance covered, a long way to go for Doraha

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

State’s lone genome sequencing facility at medical college sans kits

2 held with 10-kg opium

Suicide victim’s family alleges police inaction, stages protest