Sheezan Khan joins Chand Jalne Laga

IANS

Sheezan M Khan of Khatron Ke Khiladi-fame has joined the cast of love story Chand Jalne Laga, and says his entry will add an unexpected twist to the storyline.

The love story traces the romance of Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) and Tara (Kanika Mann). Sheezan will be playing the character of Dr Arjun, who is Tara’s childhood friend and becomes the third angle in the love story.

Sheezan’s character is set to bring more drama to the show.

Talking about his entry into the show, Sheezan says, “It will be fascinating for the audience to witness how my appearance on the show ignites an unexpected twist in the chemistry between Dev and Tara.”

“I’m certain that exploring the complexities of love through Tara and Dev’s journey will be challenging and fulfilling.

“I can’t wait to collaborate with its incredibly talented cast – Vishal and Kanika – and bring a new dynamic into this mesmerising story,” he added. Chand Jalne Laga airs on Colors.