Sheezan Khan performs his own stunts in Alibaba

Sheezan Khan, who portrays the role of Alibaba in Sony SAB’s Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul, recently posted a reel on his Instagram page where he is seen performing stunts in the Mamuligali (the lane of the commoners in the show).

Talking about it, Sheezan says, “It’s not always easy to perform these stunts. The cable or harness work is challenging as it requires a lot of core strength along with a sense of balance. There have been times when I’ve got stuck or stumbled because of the harness which follows and have had to give many retakes.” But Alibaba enjoys performing his stunts. Sheezan says, “I enjoy doing stunts. It gives me an adrenaline rush. The process of shooting any stunt is challenging because we have to finish it on time, which means not many retakes. Sometimes, I don’t use the harness or cable.”

