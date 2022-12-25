 Sheezan Khan was in touch with many girls, says Tunisha's uncle : The Tribune India

Sheezan Khan was in touch with many girls, says Tunisha's uncle

He says Tunisha had anxiety attack when she found out that Sheezan was cheating on her

Sheezan Khan was in touch with many girls, says Tunisha's uncle

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan. Instagram



ANI

Mumbai, December 25

A relative of deceased actor Tunisha Sharma on Sunday said her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan, an accused in her alleged suicide case, was in touch with several girls while he was in a relationship with her.

Pawan Sharma, the maternal uncle of Tunisha Sharma, said the family members are in deep shock after the incident.

"We cannot believe that Tunisha is no more. She used to live with her mother in the Indraprastha building on Mira Road. She used to look after everything. I have full faith in the police. Whoever is the accused should be punished," Pawan Sharma told ANI.

"Even after being in a relationship with Tunisha and living together, Sheezan used to keep in touch with many girls. This left Tunisha stressed and in depression. On December 16, Tunisha came to know that Sheezan was cheating on her and after this, she had an anxiety attack. Tunisha's mother also spoke to Sheezan and asked him why he came so close and then left Tunisha suddenly when he was not serious. This was not right," he added.

Pawan Sharma further informed that actor Tunisha Sharma's last rites will be performed on December 27 in Mira road area.

The Waliv Police on Sunday said the post-mortem reports of the deceased actor have specified 'hanging' as the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police recorded statements of 14 people, so far, in connection with the Tunisha Sharma death case.

"Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha and Sheezan Khan had an affair. They had a break-up 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference here.

The ACP further said: "Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint and the accused, Sheezan, was arrested and later produced in court which sent him to four-day judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death as hanging. She hanged herself with a bandage." A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code after his 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-star was found dead on the show's sets.

He was taken by the officials from Waliv police station to the Vasai court on Sunday.

At the court, Sheezan's lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media saying, "He (Sheezan Khan) was been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless." Adding that the investigation into the matter is underway, ACP Jadhav further clarified that no other angle of love jihad or blackmailing has, so far, come to the fore.

"The investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan's and the deceased's phones have been seized. There is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or 'Love Jihad', as of now," the ACP siad.

Tunisha, who also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3', was found dead on the sets of a TV serial.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot.

Police said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step was her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight back.

Tunisha's mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon at around 1:30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted.

#Sheezan Khan #Tunisha Sharma

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...


Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog for 48 hours

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

Club workers attacked by miscreants, one hurt

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water