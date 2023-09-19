Sheezan Khan, who got eliminated from KKK 13, says he is proud of his battle against fears

Sheezan Khan, who got eliminated from the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, said that performing stunts under the guidance of mentor Rohit Shetty felt surreal, and he is proud of this battle.
The Challenger’s Week on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 took its fear factor to a whole new level with never-seen-before stunts. The ex-finalist Faisal Khan aka Mr Faisu dared the contestants to surpass the benchmark set by him in performing daunting stunts.
With high exceptions, all the contestants pulled off the uphill task of beating the seasoned ex-finalist. The two contestants who couldn’t make it were Arjit Taneja and Sheezan.
Talking about the show, Sheezan said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is my first reality show, and it gave me the experience of a lifetime. By facing my fears with courage, I have a better understanding of my strengths and weaknesses.”
“Throughout my journey, I did everything I could to keep myself mentally very strong and focused. It has been a learning curve for me,” he said.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 airs on Colors.
