 Sheezan Khan's family breaks silence on Tunisha Sharma death, 'he is cooperating with Mumbai police' : The Tribune India

Sheezan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz seek privacy

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 26

Sheezan Mohammed Khan, the accused in late TV actress Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide case, on Sunday, was produced by Waliv police at the Vasai court. He has been sent to police custody for four days.

Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him under Section 306 of the IPC. Tunisha and Sheezan were co-stars in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'. On Saturday, she was found dead on the TV show's sets.

Now, Sheezan Khan’s family has shared an official statement with media that reads, "To everyone who's been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It's upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai Police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves."

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial on December 24, according to Waliv Police. They received information that after a tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found her hanging.

Based on a complaint filed by Tunisha’s mother, the Waliv police registered a case against Sharma's co-actor Sheezan Khan under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Sunday. Tunisha's mother on Monday alleged that Sheezan had cheated and used her daughter, who was found dead on the set of a television serial in this district two days ago.

Talking to reporters, Sharma's mother claimed Khan deceived her daughter. "Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman while dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months," she alleged.

"Sheezan should be punished. He should not be spared. I have lost my child," the distraught mother said. Meanwhile, the police are verifying the WhatsApp chats and call records of Tunisha and Khan, an official said.

