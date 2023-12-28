Shefali Jariwala immerses herself into the role of Kapalika in Shaitani Rasmein

Shefali Jariwala, known for her versatility, dives deep into her character as Kapalika in Star Bharat’s upcoming show Shaitani Rasmein. Sharing her experience, the actress says, “I was living the character of Kapalika in real life too.”

Embracing the challenge of portraying Kapalika, Shefali underwent intensive workshops to embody the essence of the character. She says, “I wanted to give the best to my character, so I started living like Kapalika. My walks, my talks, even my reactions to people — I changed everything to align with Kapalika’s persona. I even locked myself in the bedroom to thoroughly transform into the character.”

With Shaitani Rasmein marking her television debut in a role as intense as Kapalika, Shefali talks about her commitment to making the portrayal seamless. “My character is a bit dark, and I want to ensure that people cannot recognise the difference between Shefali and Kapalika on screen. That’s what I’m rooting for,” she adds.

The upcoming show also stars Vibhav Roy and Naqiyah Haji in lead roles.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat