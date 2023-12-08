Shefali Jariwala ventures into television with ‘Shaitani Rasmein’

Shefali Jariwala, the girl behind the iconic Kaanta Laga music video, is all set to make her mark on television with Star Bharat’s forthcoming show Shaitani Rasmein.

Produced by Triangle Film Company, this thrilling wedding fantasy promises an innovative storyline with supernatural elements. Says Shefali, “I believe I was too temperamental to consider television roles before. I couldn’t connect with the monotony of television show storylines. However, when I was presented with the opportunity to be a part of Shaitani Rasmein, I knew I had to say yes. It felt like the right opportunity for me to explore television because it offers a very different concept. The intriguing storyline is exactly what I was waiting for.”

