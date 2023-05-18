Shefali Shah's birthday plan makes her soul sister 'scream', but will make you smile

ANI

Mumbai, May 18

Everyone wants to be remembered on their birthday, and actor Shefali Shah is no exception. The 'Darlings' actors wanted to ensure that her upcoming birthday is remembered, so she announced it on social media and even created a countdown to ensure that people don't forget it.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post on Wednesday, which she captioned, "It's my birthday on the 22nd and I don't let anyone forget. I've started reminding and planning a month in advance... so much so that my family and soul sisters are packaged with me coz I give a list even before they have time to think. Like one said "LET US DO ON OUR OWN NA, OR ULL BE CHOREOGRAPHING EVERYTHING AND WE'LL JUST BE PUPPETS . Yes she was screaming. Arey but I love planning parties and I know what I want so I'm just making their life easier or so I think. I'm soooo excited and I love the process and I don't need to be surprised..... so to start with I made a list..."' The first picture quoted, "I swear if my memory was any worse, I could plan my own surprise party. All I have." In the second, third and fourth images, a list of party plans for her birthday is unveiled.

Not only that, she also commented on her post and wrote, "All those jiska bdy is on 22nd happyyyyyyyy to uuuuuuuu." She continued, "AGKTG =Ab gaya ke tab gaya. gonna keep sharing how it pans out. Here and on stories tld you am ENTHU CUTLESS." Film director, Siddharth Malhotra reacted with heart emojis on the post.

One of the users commented, "Gift coming your wayyyyy." The 'Darlings' actor will turn 50 on 22 May 2023 this year.

Shefali also shared her birthday invite in another post.

Meanwhile, Shefali has been in the industry for over 27 years.

Besides 'Moonsoon Wedding', she has shown her acting mettle in projects such as 'Once Again', 'Delhi Crime', 'Jalsa', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Darlings' and 'Doctor G'.

