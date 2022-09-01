Shefali Sharma takes inspiration from her mother to ace her role in Sanjog

Zee TV has recently launched Sanjog, a mature family drama that showcases the intricacies of the relationship between two very different mothers, and their respective daughters.

Actress Shefali Sharma plays the role of Amrita in the show. It looks like she has been putting her heart and soul for getting into the skin of the character. In fact, this is the first time Shefali is playing the role of a mother and to understand the nuances of her character, Shefali has actually taken some help and inspiration from her real mother.

Shefali says, “While I did thorough research for the part by reading all the documents we had and seeing several mother-daughter videos, I wanted some help to get all the nuances right. From my actions to my reactions, the way I carry myself, to how I speak and behave, I wanted to get each aspect correct. To ace these nuances, I took the help of my mother.”