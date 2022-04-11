Shehnaaz Gill after spending quality time in Punjab leaves for Mumbai, pens a thank you note to Indigo staff at Amritsar airport

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 11

Shehnaaz Gill after spending some quality time in her village in Punjab left for Mumbai on Monday and penned a thank you note for Indigo staff.

She wrote: “A massive thank you to Indigo ground staff at Amritsar airport for your support and help in getting my favourite home food items and Makkhan! Leaving those behind would have broken my heart… thank you once again.”

The Punjabi actress had earlier shared a serene picture of her from a gurdwara there.

She also shared a video in which she is seen singing songs and doing Punjabi dance with elderly women in her neighbourhood.