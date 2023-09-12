 Shehnaaz Gill announces release date of 'Ranna Ch Dhanna' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Shehnaaz Gill announces release date of 'Ranna Ch Dhanna' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa

Shehnaaz Gill announces release date of 'Ranna Ch Dhanna' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa

The actor takes to X and Instagram to share the poster of the film along with the release date

Shehnaaz Gill announces release date of 'Ranna Ch Dhanna' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa

Shehnaaz Gill. Photo: ANI, @shehnaazgill/Instagram



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 12

Actor Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram and X to share an exciting update about her upcoming film, ‘Ranna Ch Dhanna’.

The actor announced that the film, starring her, along with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actor Sonam Bajwa, would release on October 2, 2024.

Taking to her social media handles, the actor shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Ishq ne ghalib nikamma kar diya varna cheez toh hum thay kaam ki, #RannaChDhanna movie releasing in cinemas worldwide 2nd Oct, 2024!!!”

Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film’s poster shows Diljit, Sonam and Shehnaaz and other women, in animation style.

Reacting to the announcement, fans shared their excitement about the film.

An X user wrote, “Wowww THANKYOU FOR BIG SURPRISE >> AFTER HONSLA RAKH THIS WILL BE BIG HIT YEAHHHHH.”

Another wrote, “SHEHNAAZ ND DILJIT MY FAV DUO BACK AGAIN >>>.”

#Diljit Dosanjh #Instagram #Shehnaaz Gill #Sonam Bajwa

