Shehnaaz Gill collabs with MC Square 'Lambardar'; unveils poster of new song 'Ghani Syaani'

ANI

Mumbai, November 29

Actor Shehnaaz Gill on Tuesday unveiled the poster of her new song 'Ghani Syaani'.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared the poster which she captioned, "Ye raha first poster of our upcoming song Ghani Syaani with @mcsquare7000 Mark the date - 5th December 2022 Only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

In the song, Shehnaaz will be seen collaborating with the MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square/Lambardar, which will be out on December 5, 2022.

Soon after Shehnaaz unveiled the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons and shared their excitement.

"I was waiting to hear something new from Singer Shehnaaz anyway finally Singer Shehnaaz is coming...With colab Mcsquare," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Whatever project Shehnaaz releases, her fans are always ready to make it a hit..."

"I am eagerly waiting to hear Shehnaaz's new song. And I like the poster a lot, I hope the song will also be a super duper hit," another fan commented.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Shehnaaz Gill