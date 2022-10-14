Shehnaaz Gill croons 'Hasi ban gaye' in latest video, leaves fans in awe of her voice

ANI
Mumbai, October 14
After ‘Jo bheji thi duaa’ and ‘Tujh mein rab dikhta hai’, Shehnaaz Gill is back with another song in her soothing voice.
Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz dropped a video crooning ‘Hasi ban gaye' track from the movie 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani'.

In the video, Shehnaaz gave a casual vibe as she was seen wearing a brown top and opted for a subtle makeup look.
Along with the video, she posted star emojis.
Fans bombarded the comment section with love and affection and praised her voice.
A fan wrote, "May you rise and shine more keeping your purity intact."
Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz also dropped heart emojis.
