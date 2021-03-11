Shehnaaz Gill dances to viral Pakistani song 'Pasoori'; fans from Pakistan send love

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest video where she is seen dancing in viral hit Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’ from Coke Studio has sent the social media into a frenzy. “Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile,” the Punjabi actress captioned the video posted on Instagram.

She is wearing a red kurti and palazzo and looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she dances elegantly on the viral song in a balcony of a house.

After her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, she enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but across the world.

