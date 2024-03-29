Shehnaaz Gill debuts as playback singer in Bollywood, thanks Salman Khan’s brother for big break

Mumbai, March 29
Shehnaaz Gill lent her voice to 'Patna Shuklla''s song ahead of its OTT release. The makers dropped the song 'Dil kya irada tera'.
Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz unveiled the song video and shared her feelings.
Sharing the song video, she wrote, "MY FIRST EVER, as a playback singer for a film. #DilKyaIradaTera. Thank you @arbaazkhanofficial for giving me this opportunity. If you guys haven't heard the song yet, tap on the link in my bio and hear it now!"
The song is crooned by Shehnaaz Gill, composed by Samuel and Akanksha, and it's been penned by Manoj Kumar Nath.
View this post on Instagram
Recently, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, which shows how Raveena helps a student who wrongfully failed an exam despite performing well.
Raveena can be seen facing several challenges while fighting to get justice for the student. Late actor Satish Kaushik essayed the role of a judge in this courtroom drama.
Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film also stars Manav Vij. 'Patna Shuklla' will stream on an OTT platform from March 29.
