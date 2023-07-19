Shehnaaz Gill finds solace in nature, calls it ‘best healer’

ANI

Mumbai, July 19

Shehnaaz Gill has created a huge fan base since her participation in 'Bigg Boss 13' and she continues to please them with her chic photos, singing ability, and social media posts. The actor's carefree and simple look has once again astounded netizens.

She took to her Instagram handle to share her picture in which she can be seen spending some peaceful time in nature and she mentioned that the best way to enjoy this season is with ginger tea and ‘garam pakoda’. Shehnaaz also asked her fans what they think about her idea.

She wrote in the caption, “They say nature is the best healer… ain’t nothing more satyavachan than this! I’m enjoying garam pakora and ginger tea in this beautiful weather, how about you guys…

The well-known rapper Badshah and many of her fans liked her post and dropped heart emojis. Many of them agreed with her also.

One of her fans commented, “Agree | Nature is d best healer.” Another wrote, “She's gone for healing n she find the nature to b the best medicine Great my girl.”

Recently, Shehnaaz has also stunned her fans with her bridal look. She shared her picture on Instagram in which she can be seen dressed like a bride.

She wrote along with the picture, “I love myself.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen with Salman Khan in the film directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which marked her Hindi film debut. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

#Mumbai #Shehnaaz Gill #Social Media