Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter’s song ‘Zingaat’

ANI
Mumbai, November 17
Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill recently mesmerised fans with her dancing skills.
Taking to her Instagram story, Shehnaaz shared a glimpse of fun moments with her team in the vanity van.
In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen grooving to the beats of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's 'Dhadak' song 'Zingaat'.
Wearing a white dress, Shehnaaz looked stunning as she shook a leg with her team.
