Shehnaaz Gill is lady in ‘purple’. New photos are perfect vibes of a strong boss and a stunning diva

Chandigarh, March 19

Everyone loves Shehnaaz Gill and she does make heads turn and hearts melt.

Every time she shares her photos they are not only different, but also make an impact.

Sharing the latest photos on her Instagram profile, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “PURPLE REIGNS”.”

Shehnaaz in the series of photos is dressed in a pair of purple bottoms with flared up layers below the knees and coupled it with a white shirt giving vibes of a strong boss and a stunning diva.

She is also seen wearing a beautiful embroidered blazer, making it quite an outfit. Her hair is done into a pony tail, while the makeup is shiny nude. It was a photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani.

Dabboo, on the other hand, captioned his post as “Let Your Confidence Shine, Pretty Girl.”

