Shehnaaz Gill is setting #vacationgoals with her Italy pictures

Chandigarh, June 18
Shehnaaz Gill is making the most of summer time. The actor-singer is holidaying in Italy and going by her pictures and videos, she is having a ball.
The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki' Jaan star has shared a string of joyful pictures and a video from her time in Italy.
Shehnaaz made sure to give a glimpse of all the beautiful locations in Italy. From green grass, blue skies, high clouds and ocean, she has posed against all these backgrounds to show her fans how much she is enjoying her summer break.
Looking cute in a red top and denim shots, Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, "By discovering nature, you discover yourself."
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Another set of photos has Shehnaaz posing in a powder pink polka dot dress with deep neck and thigh-high slit.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
In yet another post, she has shared a reel where she can be seen walking on the streets of Italy.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
Her pictures have left her fans amazed.
A user wrote, "Simply amazing."
A comment reads, "Beauty With Nature."
Yet another said, "What a STUNNING sight. You made it to top of it Shehnaaz."
Work wise, Shehnaaz was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is also her Hindi debut film. She also featured in Guru Randhawa's song 'Moon Rise'. Next up, she will be seen in Sajid Khan's film 100% that also has John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.
