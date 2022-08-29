Shehnaaz Gill to debut with Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh in Sajid Khan's next directorial ‘100%’

PTI

Mumbai, August 29

Actors Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi, John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh are set to feature in filmmaker Sajid Khan's upcoming film, titled ‘100%’, the makers announced on Monday.

Dubbed as a story of "love, marriage, family and spies", the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.

The production banner announced the film on Twitter alongside a short teaser video.

"Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music and spies. Diwali 2023 just got bigger!" read the tweet by T-Series.

‘100%’ will go on floors next year and will be released on Diwali 2023.

#Mumbai #shehnaaz gill #social media #twitter