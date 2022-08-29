Shehnaaz Gill to debut with Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh in Sajid Khan's next directorial ‘100%’

Mumbai, August 29
Actors Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi, John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh are set to feature in filmmaker Sajid Khan's upcoming film, titled ‘100%’, the makers announced on Monday.
Dubbed as a story of "love, marriage, family and spies", the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.
The production banner announced the film on Twitter alongside a short teaser video.
Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies.Diwali 2023 just got bigger!@TheJohnAbraham @Riteishd #NoraFatehi @ishehnaaz_gill @SimplySajidK #BhushanKumar @amarbutala #KrishanKumar #ShivChanana @GBAMedia_Off pic.twitter.com/Jvk1l5UYFW— T-Series (@TSeries) August 29, 2022
"Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music and spies. Diwali 2023 just got bigger!" read the tweet by T-Series.
‘100%’ will go on floors next year and will be released on Diwali 2023.
