Shehnaaz Gill reveals she does not share a close relationship with Salman Khan

Shehnaaz Gill gained massive fan-following after she became part of Bigg Boss 13. While being on the reality show, host Salman Khan was quite fond of the actress. After her stint, Shehnaaz often appeared in the seasons that followed to promote her projects and her camaraderie with Salman was much-loved. Now, in a recent interaction, the actress revealed that she did not share a close relationship with Salman, contrary to what people assumed. The actress said she was more than often shy around the superstar.
Shehnaaz also recently met Shah Rukh Khan at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. Heaping praises on the star, Shehnaaz said, “When I moved to Mumbai from Punjab, I began to wonder why everyone loved Shah Rukh. I was wondering why I did not feel the same way. I watched his films and then became a fan.”
