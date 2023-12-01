Shehnaaz Gill radiates joy in latest picture with grandparents

Chandigarh, December 1
In a heartwarming escape from her bustling schedule, Shehnaaz Gill recently immersed herself in a delightful family gathering, capturing the love and laughter shared with her grandparents and brother. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Dada dadi.”
The actress, who became a household name during her ‘Bigg Boss 13’ stint, often celebrates her family on social media and keeps adding precious memories with her loved ones to her cherished collection.
Recently, she shared a video from her mother’s birthday bash.
On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Thank You for Coming'. The film that releases in theatres on September 15 is now streaming on Netflix.
She was previously seen in Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde’s 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
