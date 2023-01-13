Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra and other celebs extend Lohri wishes to fans

ANI

Mumbai, January 13

As the country is celebrating Lohri, several Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shehnaaz Gill and more, took to their social media handles to wish their fans love and happiness in their life.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account and wrote, "Happy lohri, wishing the bonfire brightens your life with prosperity and joy."

Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, "Happy Lohri! May this harvest season bring love, light and prosperity to everyone!"

Director Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Wishing everyone on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal. There is no other society with such divine diversity than Bharat."

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture on his Instagram story, "Happy Lohri."

Rakul Preet Singh shared a post and wrote, "Happy Lohri, May the festive occasion of Lohri bring along lots of opportunities for you to grow and be prosperous in life."

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, " Happy Lohri, may the warmth of Lohri bring the utmost Love & joy into your life!"

Akshay Kumar shared a post on his stories and wrote, "Mere vallon, twanu te twade saare parivaar nu lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan. Happy Lohri."

Actor Preity Zinta wrote, "Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan to all those who celebrate #Lohri Happy Lohri."

Raveena Tandon wrote, " Lohri ki aap sabhi ko shubhkamnayein aur lakh lakh vadhaiyan."

Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadaiyaan."

This celebration represents the ripening of winter crops as well as the beginning of a new harvesting season. Lohri is all about good food, family, and friends, as well as traditional folk songs and dance.

Every year on January 13, Lohri is celebrated. It denotes the end of the winter season. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Lohri features the longest night before winter followed by the shortest day of the year known as Magh.