Shehnaaz Gill refuses to open up on her intense relationship with Sidharth Shukla, takes on trolls who slammed her for enjoying life after his death

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 26

Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill in a chat show ‘Shape of You’ with Shilpa Shetty remembered late actor and rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. She also opened up about her professional and personal and spoke about getting trolled for enjoying herself after Sidharth’s death.

“He never told me not to laugh... Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha, aur mai hamesha hasungi,” said Shehnaaz Gill, as she remembered the late actor.

The Punjabi actress, however, refrained from speaking about theintensity that she shared in relationship with Sidharth. She said she wouldn't give an explanation of the bond they shared.

On people who slammed her for dancing and enjoying herself at her manager's engagement party just a few months after Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehnaaz said staying happy is a choice she has made for herself.

"I will laugh, if I get a chance to laugh, I will stay happy. I will celebrate Diwali, if I feel like celebrating Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life."

As Shehnaaz got emotional speaking about Sidharth, Shilpa gave her a warm hug.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on Bigg Boss 13. They were said to be dating after that and were one of the most favourite Bigg Boss couple.

Sidharth Shukla passed away last year in September.

