 Shehnaaz Gill says 'agar main positive nahi rahungi, to barbaad ho jaungi'

Shehnaaz Gill is enjoying the love fans shower on her

Shehnaaz Gill says she is an emotional person.



New Delhi, May 2 

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who exudes positivity from every inch despite having gone through so much in life, said: "Agar positivity nahi rakhungi, fir toh main barbaad ho jaungi".

Talking to IANS, she said: "Positivity nahi rakhungi fir toh main barbaad ho jaungi na. Main na bahut emotional type insaan hun. Agar main positive nahi rahi, toh I think main toot sakti hun. (If I will not keep positivity in life, I will be ruined as I am an emotional person)." "Toh mujhe apne aap ko positive rakhna hi padhta hai. Zaroori hai life main. (So I have to keep myself positive. It is important for life)," she added.

Shehnaaz, who was recently seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', gained the spotlight after her stint in the 13th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Her strong chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla was loved by everyone. However, in 2021, he passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

On love for her in abundance since her stint in the controversial reality show, she said: "I am enjoying. Till whatever time I have it, I am enjoying it."

Shehnaaz feels that it's her 'desi' persona that connects with her fans. "I am desi and that is why people connect with me so much. I don't pretend to be someone else. I am what I am... That I think connects with people," said the actress, adding that she would leave it only if she has to play a character on screen.

"But if you talk naturally... I can't change my personality. It will always be the same," she concluded.

