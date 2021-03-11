Shehnaaz Gill says ‘log bolte thay ki mujhe bolna nahi aata, aaj mere one-liners pe videos banate hain’

Shehnaaz Gill recently launched Brahma Kumaris Empowerment of Girl child campaign

Shehnaaz Gill calls herself 'ray of sunshine' in her latest photo shoot. Instagram/ shehnaazgill

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the most popular Bigg Boss contestant ever. Her videos from Bigg Boss 13 continue to go viral. Her one-lines such as ‘sadda kutta, kutta, tuada kutta Tommy?’ and ‘such a boring day... such a boring people’, are a hit on social media even today. But there was a time when she longed to earn this love and attention.

Shehnaaz may have become a household name, but she doesn’t let the popularity go to her head because the actress believes things are temporary and anything can happen.

While she is enjoying the fame she is getting today, Shenaaz told ETimes, “I am enjoying the moment. It’s okay. Yahi cheez thi, jiske liye main pehle taras rahi thi... ki main kuch banun, ki main kuch aisa karun ki log mujhe dekhein, pasand karein.”

Talking about how things have changed for her, she said, “Socho ke jo log bolte thay ki mujhe bolna nahi aata, mujhe baat nahi karni aati, iska accent kaisa hai... haste thay log. Toh aaj meri wahi strength ban gayi, na? Toh mujhe lagta hai kisi ka mazak nahi udhana chahiye. Aaj mere one-liners pe log video banate hain. But it does not go to my head, because I know main aaj yahan hoon, kal ko kuch bhi ho sakta hai mere saath.”

Shehnaaz was recently in the national capital to launch Brahma Kumaris’ Empowerment of Girl Child campaign. At the event, she gave a glimpse of her spiritual side to her fans. The actress-model said, “Actually, jo meri reality hai na, woh bahot pure hai. Mujhe spiritual journey mein bahut zyada interest hai.”

She adds, “I will never change. Agar yeh change kardiya maine, toh Shehnaaz Gill mein akad aajayegi na, mujhe down-to-earth rehna hai. Mujhe pata hai life mein kabhi bhi koi paasa palat sakta hai.”

