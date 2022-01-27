Shehnaaz Gill shares Sidharth Shukla's family's statement: Here is why family requested people to take permission before releasing anything to do with late actor

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 26

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death came as a shock to everyone last year.

And without doubt, the actor had a made a place for himself in the industry and in fans heart with his acting skills and winning the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Last evening the family released a statement which stated that they would request everyone to take permission for releasing anything having to do with Sidharth.

Actress Shehnaaz Gill shared Sidharth Shukla's family's statement on not to use Sidharth’s name in any projects unless the family permits it.

The statement read, “To all of Sidharth’s well wishers. We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn't happy with, we are sure he wouldn't want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let's remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with.....”

After Sidharth’s death, many of his projects were left incomplete, including the one which he had shot in Goa sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

