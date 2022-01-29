Shehnaaz Gill shares stunning photos of hers in saree ahead of Bigg Boss 15 finale; fans mistake her for Katrina Kaif

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 29

Shehnaaz Gill has shared new photos featuring herself on her Instagram handle.

The Punjabi actress posted the pictures ahead of the Bigg Boss 15 finale. Shehnaaz Gill will appear in the finale of Bigg Boss 15 to pay tributes to Sidharth Shukla. In 2019, she was a participant of Bigg Boss 13 and her performance was appreciated widely. She and Sidharth were said to be dating eachother. Sidharth passed away last year. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

She is wearing a stunning pink saree. “Making a wish come true . . . how do you feel ?” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

It seems like that he fans loved her look. They showered her with lovely comments. One fan compared Shehnaaz’s latest look to Katrina Kaif and wrote, “At first I thought it’s Katrina Kaif.”

One wrote, “Absolutely stunning, Dear Shehnaaz, love your saree, hair, make up… sending love.” Another wrote, “Looking So Gorgeous & Beautiful 😍 #ShehnaazGill.” “My wish is for your happiness and health.

#shehnaazgill