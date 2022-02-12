Shehnaaz Gill slowing returning to life, posts video where she wishes to 'fly away' with birds

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 12

Fans were happy to see Shehnaaz Gill slowing returning to life after Sidharth Shukla's death on September 2, 2021.

Shehnaaz on Friday uploaded a new video on Instagram where she is seen playing with the birds and wishes to fly away with them at a beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

#shehnaaz gill