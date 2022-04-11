Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

Chandigarh, April 11
Shehnaaz Gill was spotted in Mumbai airport on Monday and she looked gorgeous in the Punjabi dress that she wore.
After spending some quality time in her village in Punjab, the actress returned to for Mumbai on Monday.
She had earlier penned a thank you note for the ground staff of Indigo in Amritsar.
Baby Spotted at Airport 🤔@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill— 🇺🇸 COOL Rupy🌹🔥 (@coolrupy) April 11, 2022
Viral Biryani Insta Post 👇
🖇️ https://t.co/793cXPdepD pic.twitter.com/jymRKBOPfB
She wrote: “A massive thank you to Indigo ground staff at Amritsar airport for your support and help in getting my favourite home food items and Makkhan! Leaving those behind would have broken my heart… thank you once again.”
A massive thank you to Indigo ground staff at Amritsar airport for your support and help in getting my favourite home food items and Makkhan! Leaving those behind would have broken my heart… thank you once again ♥️ pic.twitter.com/iGhcfGiuWP— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 11, 2022
The Punjabi actress had earlier shared a serene picture of her from a gurdwara there.
