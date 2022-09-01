Shehnaaz Gill stuns in white sari at Filmfare Awards, see pics inside

ANI
Mumbai, September 1
Actor Shehnaaz Gill sizzled in a chic white sari as she appeared on the Filmfare Awards red-carpet in Mumbai on Tuesday night.
She posed for the pictures in a sheer embroidered Manish Malhotra sari.
For makeup, Gill stuck with a nude palette and her neatly, sleek hair complemented the look.
She kept the accessories to a bare minimum by sticking to a pair of chunky earrings and an embellished bag.
Sharing her photos on Instagram, Gill wrote, "Dolled up for the black lady #Filmfare," accompanied by credits to her team and the designer for putting together the whole look.
The award function was held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.
On the work front, Gill is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
Gill will also be seen in John Abraham's next film '100%'. The film will also have Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.
