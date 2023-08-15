Shehnaaz Gill to Aly Goni, former BB contestants congratulate Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

ANI

Mumbai, August 15

YouTuber Elvish Yadav made history by becoming the first-ever wildcard contestant to win a Bigg Boss trophy. The congratulatory messages and wishes have been pouring in ever since Elvish won Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Elvish entered the house as a wild card entry and his journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has been a remarkable one. His witty one-liners and bold demeanour helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time.

Bigg Boss 13 fame and actor Shehnaaz Gill congratulated Elvish and tweeted, “Congratulations @ElvishYadav on winning #BiggBossOtt2. You've definitely made history today… first ever wild card contestant to win the show!”

Aly Goni, a former Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to his Twitter handle and wished the YouTuber.

He wrote, “Finally a wild card winner, congratulations to #elvishyadav.”

Singer Rahul Vaidya also extended heart-warming wishes to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner.

He tweeted, “Finally a REAL person won BIG BOSS OTT.. Congratulations ELVISH.”

Beating Abhishek Malhan, Elvish took with him a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs along with the trophy.

The top 5 finalists of this season were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt.

Abhishek emerged as the runner-up of the show, while Manisha Rani secured the third position.

The second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' started on June 17. The contestants who were locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha.

