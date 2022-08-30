Shehnaaz Gill to host Big Boss 16 with Salman Khan?

Shehnaaz Gill, Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan, Salnan, Shehnaaz Gill Salman Khan Salman Khan & Shehnaaz Gill (Image Source: Instagram) ANI-20220830122235.jpg

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her remark-worthy appearance in 'Bigg Boss 13' and her adorable chemistry with late actor Siddharth Shukla. Not just that, she also shared quite a loving bond with Salman Khan, which made her one of the most popular and loved 'Bigg Boss' celebrities so far.

If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting 'Bigg Boss 16' with Salman Khan.

According to the latest reports surrounding 'Bigg Boss', the show will begin on October 1 and Shehnaaz Gill will appear on the premiere episode of the show along with host Salman Khan.

Although, there aren't isn't any confirmation, reports are rife that Shehnaaz will be with Salman on stage only in the premiere episode.

Talking about this year's contestants, no name has surfaced so far. Looks like the makers are extra cautious about revealing contestants' names this year! Coming back to Shehnaaz Gill, she is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss 13'. After coming out of Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh'. Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with actor and Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, was spotted at his Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house in Mumbai.

She also featured in Shilpa Shetty's talk show. Let's see how she looks in the film, and more importantly, on the stage alongside Salman Khan in 'Bigg Boss 16'! (ANI)

