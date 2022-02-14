Shehnaaz Gill to be joined by this Bigg Boss 13 contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 14

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to host Ekta Kapoor's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'. And Ever since the show has been announced, names of potential contestants have been doing the rounds.

As per the latest news, "Bigg Boss 13" finalist Shehnaaz Gill is also likely to appear on the show.

Going by the latest reports on Bollywood Life, to make the show spicier and controversial, the makers are planning to add a few politicians in the show. Among them could be Shehnaaz Gill’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Tehseen Poonawalla. Being considered for ‘Lock Upp’, Poonawalla is a political and election analyst who never minces his words and he’s quite active on social media too.

A source close to the development told the portal, “They want political analysts as we know that such personalities have the gift of the gab and can be fiery too. We can trust Ekta Kapoor to think out of the box."

Coming back to Shehnaaz, called the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, she became a household name with "Bigg Boss 13". Shehnaaz won many hearts on the reality show and was among the top 3 finalists. She recently appeared on the "Bigg Boss 15" finale and garnered praise from everyone including host Salman Khan who also danced with her.

Looks like she is ready to recreate her magic on a reality show but this time for the OTT space with ‘Lock Upp’.

Earlier, a source told Bollywood Life that Shehnaaz was approached for a spot in the show and she had signed the dotted lines. “Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to be part of Kangana Ranaut’s "Lock Upp" and she even agreed to do it. Shehnaaz is right now going through the rough phase in life and she wants to stay away from the media glare and the world for a while and this is the best opportunity for her. Also, Shehnaaz has won millions of hearts and she will be one of the strongest contestants in the house and will definitely get some special power to be in the Lock Upp," the source claimed.

We’ve heard Kangana say it in the trailer of ‘Lock Upp’ that she will put together 16 controversial celebrities in a lock up for months.

As per the sources, well-known personalities of entertainment industry and other fields will be seen on the show. Few names that are being considered include Divyanka Tripathi, Manav Gohil, Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Surbhi Jyoti, Urfi Javed, Aditya Singh Rajput, Mallika Sherawat, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, Chetan Bhagat, Harsh Beniwal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vir Das and others.

'Lock Upp' will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

