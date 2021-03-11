Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’: Report

Chandigarh, April 29
Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly going to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.
As per a report in India Today, Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the movies. Shehnaaz Gill gained massive fan-following after she became part of Bigg Boss 13. While being on the reality show, host Salman Khan was quite fond of the actress for her innocence and straight forwardness. After her stint, Shehnaaz often appeared in the seasons that followed to promote her projects and her camaraderie with Salman was much-loved.
"Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie," India Today, quoted a source saying.
Salman’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is one of the much awaited movies, which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead.
The movie is scheduled to release this year in December.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors