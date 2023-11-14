Shehnaaz Gill's visit to Badrinath with Raghav Juyal upsets SidNaaz fans who troll her, she reacts

Mumbai, November 14
Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who was trolled for visiting Badrinath with dancer-actor Raghav Juyal, has responded to those trolling her about the visit on social media
Here's a glimpse of her trip:
View this post on Instagram
Shehnaaz previously shared a series of photos from Badrinath temple, a holy shrine in Uttarakhand.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, some of the videos and pictures which made rounds on the Internet showed Shehnaaz with her ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-actor Raghav Juyal, which added fuel to the rumours about their relationship.
SidNaaz fans of Shehnaaz and the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who have been their ardent followers, slammed Shehnaaz over rumours of her relationship with Raghav with many of them accusing her of forgetting Sidharth for Raghav.
However, Shehnaaz, who is known for speaking her mind, took to the Instagram stories and gave a befitting reply to the ones who trolled her.
The actress reacted to the hate by posting a video with a filter.
In the black-and-white video, her sunglasses had ‘I don't care' written on them as she pouted for the camera.
This comes after some SidNaaz fans, who rooted for Shehnaaz and late actor Siddharth, turned negative towards her for travelling with Raghav.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies
Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...
Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media
Notice issued to AAP national convener after BJP approached ...
Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon
Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: One of the 40 trapped labourers speaks to son through pipe
‘I was allowed to speak to my father for a few seconds; he s...
'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi's 'made in China phones' remark
PM says India now exports mobile phones worth Rs 1 lakh cror...