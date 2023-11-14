Shehnaaz Gill's visit to Badrinath with Raghav Juyal upsets SidNaaz fans who troll her, she reacts

IANS

Mumbai, November 14

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who was trolled for visiting Badrinath with dancer-actor Raghav Juyal, has responded to those trolling her about the visit on social media

Here's a glimpse of her trip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz previously shared a series of photos from Badrinath temple, a holy shrine in Uttarakhand.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Earlier, some of the videos and pictures which made rounds on the Internet showed Shehnaaz with her ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-actor Raghav Juyal, which added fuel to the rumours about their relationship.

SidNaaz fans of Shehnaaz and the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who have been their ardent followers, slammed Shehnaaz over rumours of her relationship with Raghav with many of them accusing her of forgetting Sidharth for Raghav.

However, Shehnaaz, who is known for speaking her mind, took to the Instagram stories and gave a befitting reply to the ones who trolled her.

The actress reacted to the hate by posting a video with a filter.

In the black-and-white video, her sunglasses had ‘I don't care' written on them as she pouted for the camera.

This comes after some SidNaaz fans, who rooted for Shehnaaz and late actor Siddharth, turned negative towards her for travelling with Raghav.

#Badrinath #Hindus #Mumbai #Shehnaaz Gill #Social Media