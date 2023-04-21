Shemaroo Umang announces new show Shravani

Shravani revolves around the inspiring story of an eight-year-old girl whose parents are visually impaired. The show, which will be aired on Shemaroo, features Gaurika Sharma, Preetika Chauhan, Vicky Singh, Arti Singh, Manmohan Singh and Shivani Chakravarty.
And, eight-year-old Gaurika Sharma is ecstatic about the opportunity. “I am excited to be a part of Shravani. The show has lots of emotion and drama. I feel so lucky to be essaying the lead role in this show.”
Arti Singh, who is making her debut with the show, adds, “I’m thrilled to play the role of Chandra. Her character is the epitome of wickedness and deceit, and I can’t wait to bring her to life on screen. The plot will surely keep the viewers engaged.”
The show will be aired from April 24, every Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study
The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...