Shemaroo Umang announces new show Shravani

Shravani revolves around the inspiring story of an eight-year-old girl whose parents are visually impaired. The show, which will be aired on Shemaroo, features Gaurika Sharma, Preetika Chauhan, Vicky Singh, Arti Singh, Manmohan Singh and Shivani Chakravarty.

And, eight-year-old Gaurika Sharma is ecstatic about the opportunity. “I am excited to be a part of Shravani. The show has lots of emotion and drama. I feel so lucky to be essaying the lead role in this show.”

Arti Singh, who is making her debut with the show, adds, “I’m thrilled to play the role of Chandra. Her character is the epitome of wickedness and deceit, and I can’t wait to bring her to life on screen. The plot will surely keep the viewers engaged.”

The show will be aired from April 24, every Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm.