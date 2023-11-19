 Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023 : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild emerges first runner-up and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson claims the second runner-up titles at the event.

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios reacts after being crowned Miss Universe at the 72nd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador on Saturday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 19

Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2023, marking her country’s first win at the international beauty pageant.

The 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant was held on Saturday night at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild emerged the first runner-up. Miss Australia Moraya Wilson was named the second runner-up at the event. Miss Universe shared the update on its official Instagram page.

“MISS UNIVERSE 2023 is @sheynnispalacios_of!” the post read.

Palacios was crowned by USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel, who held the title of Miss Universe for the year 2022.

Palacios bested entrants from 83 other countries, including Miss India Shweta Sharda, who was called into the list of top 20 contestants.

The official Instagram handle of Miss Diva congratulated Sharda on her campaign at the pageant.

“The moment our LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023, Shweta Sharda was called into the Top 20. Shweta, the nation is proud of your representation and we cannot wait to welcome you back with lots of love. Thank you for raising our flag high at the @missuniverse pageant,” the organisation said in the post.

Erica Robin, who was crowned the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, also made it to the top 20.

American singer-songwriter John Legend performed his popular track “All of Me” at the ceremony.  

#Australia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

3
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

5
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

6
India

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

7
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

8
World

Moldova's first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

9
Haryana

Haryana to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on quota in private jobs

10
Entertainment

SRK hosts ‘icon' Beckham at Mannat; footballer invites ‘great man' to his home

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

The big (One) Day

The big (One) Day

Unstoppable India’s moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...

Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

World Cup final: Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli’s momentous journey

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey

He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...

Hitting a stroke of luck

Hitting a stroke of luck


Cities

View All

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Amritsar district just three cases short of breaching last year’s farm fire tally

Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, Chandigarh hoteliers set to cash in on World Cup final

PGI orders loose-fitting attire for nurses, stirs row

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution levels in Delhi down but need to remain vigilant: Gopal Rai

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Sealed paneer goes missing, food safety official, shop owner booked

Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code