 Shia LaBeouf to star in Jon Amiel's action thriller 'Mace' : The Tribune India

The Jon Amiel directorial also stars Trevor Jackson

Shia LaBeouf.



Washington, May 18

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf is all set to star in the upcoming action thriller film 'Mace'.

Helmed by Jon Amiel and penned by David Chisholm the film also stars Trevor Jackson in the lead role.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, 'Mace' is the harrowing story of two very different types of cops - a veteran officer Mace (LaBeouf), dangerous and corrupt, and Virgil Woods (Jackson), a young rookie who believes that he can change the system that fosters cops like Mace from within. It's inspired by the recent racial injustice on the streets of America and Woods refuses to be bullied and pits his principles against the amoral Mac. Woods risks everything he believes to stop Mace from destroying the city when Mace unleashes a gang war to cover up his crimes. Everyone around Mace is in danger as Mace plays his game and tries to conceal his tracks, no matter the cost.

The film is projected to start later this year in New Jersey with additional casting underway. Lawrence Steven Meyers, John Evangelides, Randy Dannenberg and Robert Maclean will produce.

Meanwhile, LaBeouf will be next seen in Francis Ford Coppola's highly anticipated 'Megalopolis' and in David Mamet's 'Assassination'. He recently wrapped up Abel Ferarra's 'Padre Pio' which follows the life of the now saint during his time as a monk in Puglia, Italy.

Amiel, on the other hand is an award-winning director, writer and producer who garnered international acclaim for 'The Singing Detective' and followed that with lQueen of Hearts,' which premiered in Cannes. His further credits include 'Tune in Tomorrow,' with Keanu Reeves and Peter Falk, Copycat with Sigourney Weaver and Holly Hunter and Entrapment with Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones, reported Deadline. 

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

