Shibani Dandekar is Farhan Akhtar's 'problem', says Rhea Chakraborty, posts unseen pictures from their wedding

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 28

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday evening shared a few unseen photos from the wedding of filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar. Farhan Akhtar and television personality Shibani got married on February 19 in the presence of close friends and family members.

Rhea Chakraborty is good friends with Shibani Dandekar and Anusha Dandekar. In good and bad times, the Dandekar sisters have always been there for Rhea.

Rhea, who wore a pastel-coloured lehenga to her friend’s big day took to Instagram to share some pictures from the wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea posted photos as she posed with the newlyweds.

The first picture was from Farhan and Shibani's wedding day in which Rhea posed with the couple as they all smiled for the camera. For the occasion, she wore a beige lehenga and accessorised with jewellery.

In the second candid photo, Shibani Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty were seen smiling as they sat next to each other. The photo was clicked at Shibani and Farhan's mehendi function. Rhea wore a yellow coloured lehenga.

In the last photo, both of them were seen laughing as Rhea held Shibani.

Sharing the pictures, Rhea captioned it, “Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar ✨Love is contagious, thankyou for spreading so much love on your special day.@shibanidandekar you make the most beautiful bride in the world, I love you to the moon and back ❤️@faroutakhtar she’s your problem now, all the best ,lots of love ❤️#fairytalesdocometrue."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

#RheaChakraborty