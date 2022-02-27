Shibani Dandekar presents the ‘Akhtars’; the glamorous photos are unmissable

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigah, February 27

Sunday shines bright, all thanks to Shibani Dandekar. On her Instagram, the new bride ‘Mrs A’ shared some amazing pictures with her husband Farhan Akhtar from their latest photo shoot and we just adore them! Wearing a shimmery knee-length dress, Shibani looks gorgeous, while Farhan looks dapper in an uber-cool ensemble.

Are you guessing the occasion? Well, it’s to introduce ‘the Akhtars’ to everyone. Now, isn’t that so cute! Shibani captioned the post, “The Akhtars.”

Since their wedding on February 19, the newly married couple has shared some really fun and colourful shots from their big day. It has been a treat for their friends and admirers alike. Expressing their love for Shibani and Farhan, they have filled the comment section with countless emojis.

Among those who commented is actress Rhea Chakraborty who dropped some red heart emojis on the post.

Take a look at the stunning shots:

Shibani and Farhan got married in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family and close friends. The two have dropped some beautiful pictures from the dreamy wedding. With the celebratory shots, Farhan wrote a heart-touching message that reads, “A few days ago, Shibani Dandekar and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

Here are the happy pictures:

In one of the posts, dressed in traditional outfits, Farhan and Shibani look so much in love. Farhan wrote, “I do” and tagged his wife in the caption, and so did Shibani on her side of Instagram.

There have been lunches and parties thrown by friends and family to celebrate the wedding. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, a close friend of Farhan, on Thursday threw a star-studded bash for the newly married couple. Among those who attended the party were, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, her children Suhana and Aryan, and many others.

Shibani made sure to give a glimpse of their precious moments from the pre-wedding celebrations. There are posts from her ‘boho mehendi’ and she dedicated one to her ‘two best friends’. Shibani wrote, “Two of my best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life Payal Singhal and Nehali Kotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears...Thank you for this! I'll cherish the memory forever.”

The post dedicated to her friends:

This is not all… there are a lot of picture-perfect moments that the Farhan and Shibani have shared on their social media. You can enjoy these frames and agree some matches are made in heaven.

