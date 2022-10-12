Shikhar Dhawan to make his Bollywood debut with Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Double XL’

ANI
Mumbai, October 12
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film 'Double XL', which is headlined by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha.
On Tuesday, Huma took to Instagram and shared a still from the film.
Dressed in a black suit, Shikhar looked dapper with a bow as he danced hand-in-hand with Huma.
"Cat is out of the bag. Finally @shikhardofficial #DoubleXL @aslisona @iamzahero @mahatofficial (sic)," Huma captioned the post.
Huma also dropped another picture in which she is seen sharing a laugh with Shikhar.
As soon as Huma shared the news, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed their excitement to see Shikhar on the big screen.
"Oh My God! This is huge," a social media user commented.
"Wah ji wah," another one wrote.
The film will hit the theatres on November 4.
